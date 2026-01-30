Hamas regroups in Pakistan while Gaza funds fuel Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM

NEW DELHI: Over the last year and a half, dozens of Hamas terrorists have visited Pakistan and taken part in public events. The ISI has been welcoming of the Hamas leadership and has ensured good coordination with the members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Following the onslaught by Israel, Hamas has been largely weakened. Although the outfit is still capable of striking hard, but currently down due to the long drawn battle it fought with Israel. Many attempts at re-grouping and reviving the outfit have failed. This is largely because the Israelis are after them and will shoot down any attempt made to strengthen itself in and around Gaza.

When the Hamas leadership reached out to the ISI, the spy agency was more than willing to provide the outfit with the space to regroup. An Intelligence Bureau official said that training exercises are being conducted and newer recruits are flown into Pakistan. These exercises are conducted with the help of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed cadres.

The official also explained that Hamas is well aware that the Israelis will not target their camps in Pakistan. This gives them the benefit of carrying on their activities without the fear of being hit, the official also said. Indian agencies had signalled the threats that the presence of Hamas is a cause of concern for India.

Another official said that the presence of Hamas in Pakistan is not a direct threat, as they are unlikely to indulge in direct activity against India. However, the fact that they are training with terror groups that pose a direct threat to India is a concern. (IANS)

