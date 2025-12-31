US President Donald Trump sets hard line on Hamas, Iran at Netanyahu meet

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned Hamas to disarm within a "very short period of time," cautioned Iran against rebuilding military capabilities, and reaffirmed an exceptionally close US-Israel partnership.

"We talked about Hamas and we talked about disarmament and they're going to be given a very short period of time to disarm," Trump told reporters during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

He said Hamas had already committed to doing so.

"If they don't disarm, as they agreed to do… then they'll be held to pay for them," Trump said. "They have to disarm within a fairly short period of time."

Trump said the enforcement would not fall solely on Israel.

"If they say they're not going to disarm, those same countries will wipe out Hamas," he said. "They don't even need Israel."

He said 59 countries were aligned behind the current peace framework.

"We have 59 countries that signed on, big countries," Trump said. "This is a real peace in the Middle East and Hamas is a small part of it, but it's still a part of it."

Asked whether Israel would withdraw troops before Hamas fully disarms, Trump separated the two issues.

"Well, that's a separate subject. We'll talk about that," he said.

Trump rejected claims that Israel was delaying implementation of later phases of the peace plan.

"They've lived up to the plan 100 percent," he said.

He said his concerns were directed elsewhere.

"I'm not concerned about anything that Israel is doing," Trump said. "I'm concerned about what other people are doing or maybe aren't doing."

Trump repeatedly linked regional stability to Iran, warning that renewed military activity would draw swift action.

"I hope they're not trying to build up again," he said. "If they are… we're going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup."

He said intelligence suggested Iran might be exploring alternative locations after earlier strikes.

"The sites were obliterated, but they're looking at other sites," Trump said. "They're looking."

Trump said Iran would face consequences if those reports were confirmed.

"Consequences will be very powerful, maybe more powerful than the last time," he said.

At the same time, Trump said he was open to diplomacy.

"Yeah. I would," he said when asked whether he supported bilateral discussions with Tehran. Trump said he had previously urged negotiations. (IANS)

