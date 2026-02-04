Haven't heard anything from Delhi: Putin's top aide on India halting purchase of Russian oil

Moscow: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that Moscow has not yet received any messages from New Delhi about refusing Russian oil supplies.

"We haven't heard any statements from Delhi on this matter yet," Russia's state-run news agency Tass quoted the Presidential Spokesman as saying during a regular media briefing in Moscow while responding to a question about whether India had refused Russian oil. The diplomat, however, stated that the Kremlin is closely monitoring US President Donald Trump's statements, including on India and oil.

"We are, of course, closely monitoring all news on this matter," Peskov noted. "We are paying close attention to President Trump's statements; we are carefully recording and analysing them."

"We respect bilateral American-Indian relations," Peskov added. "We attach no less importance to developing our advanced strategic partnership with India. This is of the utmost importance to us, and we intend to further develop our bilateral relations in every possible way, which is precisely what we are doing," Peskov, a seasoned diplomat who serves as the Press Secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by Tass. (IANS)

