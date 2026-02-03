Iran releases list of nearly 3,000 killed in recent anti-Khamenei protests

Seoul: The office of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has released a list naming 2,986 people killed during recent unrest in the country.

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday (local time), the president's office said the list, which includes both civilians and security personnel, was compiled from data provided by the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization at Pezeshkian's order.

The office said the total death toll stands at 3,117, meaning 131 victims remain unidentified. It pledged to release a supplementary list once the identities are established, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement emphasised a commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that all victims were children of Iran and pledging that no bereaved family would be left unheard.

Weeks of protests over the sharp depreciation of the rial swept cities across Iran from late December to January. Initially peaceful, the demonstrations escalated into clashes that caused casualties and damage to public property, including mosques, government buildings, and banks. Tehran has blamed the unrest on the United States and Israel.

Iran's Army Chief Amir Hatami last week warned that if the United States makes any mistake, it will definitely jeopardise its own security and that of Israel and the entire West Asia region, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Speaking at a national festival in Tehran, Hatami emphasised the Iranian armed forces' readiness amid escalating tensions with Washington.

"Today, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are in complete defence and military readiness and closely monitoring the enemy's movements in the region. We have our finger on the trigger," he said.

He added that "If the enemy makes any mistake, it will undoubtedly jeopardise its own security and that of Israel and the region."

He also welcomed neighbouring countries' announcements that they will not allow their territory or airspace to be used against Iran, noting these countries "know any insecurity against Iran will make the entire region insecure." (IANS)

