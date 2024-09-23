Hezbollah fires over 110 rockets into Israel

Jerusalem: Hezbollah forces in Lebanon fired approximately 115 rockets into Israel early on Sunday, with some reaching areas near the northern city of Haifa, extending their range to previously untargeted locations amid the ongoing conflict.

Israeli media reported that Hezbollah targeted a military airport located in the northern Jezreel Valley, triggering sirens across the region and in various areas of the occupied Golan Heights and Upper Galilee.

Buildings were damaged and cars caught fire near Haifa. The Israeli Magen David Adom emergency service said four people were injured by shrapnel, including a 76-year-old man who sustained moderate wounds, while the other three were lightly injured, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local media. The Israeli military said in a statement that Hezbollah's rockets were fired toward "civilian areas" and that its defensive systems "are deployed in the area and on high alert to thwart threats." (IANS)

