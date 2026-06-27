Hezbollah Chief Demands Complete Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanese Territory

BEIRUT: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has declared that Israel has “no option” but to fully withdraw from all Lebanese territory, asserting that the regional conflict has entered a transformative new phase marked by the collapse of the “Israeli-American project.”

According to Press TV, in an address at the Central Ashura Council in Beirut, Qassem framed the current state of the conflict as a definitive turning point, characterising the recent shift in regional dynamics as a victory for the resistance.

“They sought to destroy us, but they suffered a crushing defeat,” Qassem stated. “We have shattered the Israeli-American project and entered a new phase,” he added. Addressing the necessity of ending the long-standing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, the Hezbollah leader insisted on a total cessation of aggressive actions. Qassem emphasised that the path forward requires an immediate end to all violations of Lebanese sovereignty, according to Press TV.

“Israel has no choice but to fully withdraw from Lebanon and end its land, sea, and air attacks,” Qassem said.

He framed this as a culmination of a long-term struggle, stating, “Israel sought to occupy Lebanon as part of its ‘Greater Israel’ project, but the resistance emerged in response to its aggression and occupation.”

Press TV reported that Qassem attributed the success of the resistance to a strong deterrent developed over years of hardship, with support from Iran. He noted that while “Israel wanted to force us from our homes, but with Iran’s support, we built a strong deterrent against its attacks.” (ANI)

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