HPV vaccine can end cervical cancer, says Indian-American radiation oncologist

Washington: Indian-American radiation oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori has said HPV vaccination could give India a decisive advantage in its fight against cervical cancer and help eliminate the disease in the coming years.

“Now, with the HPV vaccination, we have an upper hand, and in few years, we’ll be able to eliminate cancer of the cervix from India,” Nori said in an interview with IANS.

The 2026 Padma Bhushan awardee described cervical cancer as preventable, detectable and curable, making the continued loss of lives particularly distressing for doctors working in oncology.

“Cancer of the cervix is preventable, is detectable, is treatable and curable,” he said.

Nori said about 200 women die of cervical cancer every day in India. He welcomed the introduction of free HPV vaccination for girls, saying it could substantially strengthen prevention efforts.

Nori also praised the changes he said had taken place in India’s healthcare sector over the past 12 years, particularly in cancer prevention and treatment.

“A lot of significant positive changes have happened. A lot of significant, especially in healthcare,” he said.

He cited the establishment of the National Cancer Institute and the expansion of cancer treatment facilities among the important steps taken during this period. (IANS)

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