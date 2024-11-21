Humbled to receive Key to the City of Georgetown: PM Narendra Modi in Guyana

Georgetown: As he began the last leg of his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the rousing welcome that he received in Guyana early Wednesday morning, India time, will forever be etched in his memory.

In a special gesture, the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with the country's PM Brigadier (Retd.) Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen Cabinet Ministers - welcomed PM Modi at the airport as he arrived from Rio de Janeiro following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on a historic visit - the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in 56 years.

"Later in the evening, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, I had the pleasure of introducing Prime Minister Modi to several CARICOM leaders who are here for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. This meeting underscored the strengthening bonds between India and the Caribbean, built on shared values and a vision for mutual progress," the Guyanese President wrote on X.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are in Guyana for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit that will be co-chaired by the Indian PM, Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell and Ali.

"The welcome in Guyana will remain etched in my memory. "I was delighted to meet you, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, PM Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados and the respected Cabinet Ministers of Guyana. I am also humbled to have received a 'Key to the City of Georgetown' by the Mayor of Georgetown. India is eager to deepen cooperation with the CARICOM across various sectors," PM Modi posted on X while replying to the Guyana President's social media post.

Later in the day, PM Modi will be conferred the 'Order of Excellence' - Guyana's highest national award.

"It was heartwarming to witness a cultural display under our 'One Guyana' initiative, celebrating unity in diversity and the deep ties that bind our nations. Today, we look forward to engaging in high-level discussions and formalizing several agreements through the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). This visit is a testament to the enduring partnership between Guyana and India, and I am confident it will lead to even greater collaboration in the future," Ali mentioned.

PM Modi's visit underlines the historically strong relations between India and Guyana. The Guyanese President had visited India in January 2023 as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

Besides co-chairing the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, PM Modi will engage in summit-level bilateral discussions with Ali during his State Visit and also address Guyana's National Assembly of the Parliament.

Also on his agenda is an address to the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana.

Additionally, PM Modi will offer a floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown, which was installed in 1969 during the Mahatma Gandhi centenary celebrations.

He will also visit the Indian Arrival Monument in the Monument Garden, which commemorates the arrival of the first ship carrying Indian indentured labourers to the Caribbean. The ship arrived on the shores of the then British Guiana in 1838.

Prior to his departure, PM Modi said in a statement that he will be paying his "respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago".

"We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture, and values," he said. (IANS)

