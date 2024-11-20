PM Modi Honoured With Top Awards From Guyana And Barbados During Landmark Visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the highest national honours of Guyana and Barbados during his historic visit to these Caribbean nations, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour following the G20 Summit in Brazil.
Guyana bestowed its most prestigious award, The Order of Excellence, while Barbados honoured him with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados. Earlier, Dominica had also announced its top recognition, the Dominica Award of Honour, for the Indian Prime Minister.
With these new accolades, PM Modi has now received a total of 19 international honours, highlighting his growing influence and recognition on the global stage.
PM Modi arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, where he was warmly received by President Irfaan Ali and over a dozen cabinet ministers, making it the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 50 years. During his stay, he met with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in the capital city of Georgetown.
He is also set to address a special session of Guyana’s Parliament and participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, a platform to deepen cooperation between India and Caribbean nations.
The visit also pays tribute to the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Guyana, with PM Modi acknowledging the contributions of the Indian diaspora that has been part of Guyana’s history for over 185 years. The Prime Minister expressed pride in the shared heritage and democratic values that unite India and Guyana, stating that his visit aims to chart a new course for strategic partnership and mutual growth.
This landmark trip is part of a broader effort by India to strengthen its global outreach, with PM Modi’s five-day journey beginning in Nigeria, followed by his participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil, and concluding in the Caribbean. His interactions and honours in Guyana, Barbados, and Dominica underline India’s growing engagement with the region and its commitment to fostering deeper international relations.
