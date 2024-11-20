PM Modi Honoured With Top Awards From Guyana And Barbados During Landmark Visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the highest national honours of Guyana and Barbados during his historic visit to these Caribbean nations, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour following the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Guyana bestowed its most prestigious award, The Order of Excellence, while Barbados honoured him with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados. Earlier, Dominica had also announced its top recognition, the Dominica Award of Honour, for the Indian Prime Minister.

With these new accolades, PM Modi has now received a total of 19 international honours, highlighting his growing influence and recognition on the global stage.