Hundreds hold candlelight vigil in New York to mark one month since Lobga Rangzen's death

New York: Hundreds of Tibetans and supporters gathered in New York City on Saturday to commemorate one month since the death of Tibetan independence activist Lobga Rangzen, who self-immolated outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2, renewing calls for Tibetan independence and condemning what participants described as China's intensifying repression in Tibet, according to a report by Phayul.

The day-long commemoration was organised by the Tibetan National Congress (TNC) and brought together prominent Tibet supporters, including veteran actor and long-time Tibet advocate Richard Gere, Hong Kong democracy activist Alex Chow, elected officials, and representatives of the Uyghur, Southern Mongolian, and Taiwanese communities. According to the Phayul report, participants expressed solidarity against what they described as the Chinese government's escalating efforts to erase Tibetan identity.

The demonstration also criticised China's recently enacted "Ethnic Unity and Progressive Law," which organisers said further institutionalised assimilationist policies targeting Tibetans and other non-Han communities, Phayul reported.

According to the report, the commemorative events began with Tibetan participants performing traditional full-body prostrations from the Brooklyn Bridge to Times Square. Tibetan youth from Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) also staged a "die-in" performance symbolising the 171 Tibetans who have self-immolated since 2009 in protest against Chinese rule and in support of an independent Tibet. (ANI)

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