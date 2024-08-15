I-Day: Indians & Pakistanis Unite in London Street, Singing ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ Together

LONDON: Videos shared by London-based musician and street performer Vish on Instagram have gained a lot of attention and positive reactions online during India's 78th Independence Day celebrations.
The videos, posted during a week of violent riots in the UK against minorities and immigrants, show Indians and Pakistanis coming together on a London street to sing the Slumdog Millionaire song "Jai Ho" and AR Rahman's version of "Vande Mataram".
Musician Vish is seen standing in the middle of a crowd with a microphone, wearing white. Many people in the audience are holding the tricolor, the Union Jack (the UK's national flag), and Pakistan's national flag.
“When Indians & Pakistanis sing together in London “Jai Ho””, read the caption of one post, adding, “Let’s share this video to spread love and unity. We need each other in these hard times.” The post has 6.1 million views as of 12.25 pm on August 15.
In a second post featuring the "Vande Mataram" performance, Vish addressed the ongoing violence in the UK by saying, “In the midst of all these riots in London we still managed to get Indians & Pakistanis sing together for 78th Independence Day.” This post has received 4.6 million views as of 12:25 pm on August 15.
Vish also shared a third video from the same event where the crowd joins him in singing "Teri Mitti" from the Bollywood movie “Kesari”. This video has 149,000 views as of 12:25 pm on August 15.
Notably, Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14, a day before India and South Korea celebrates their Independence Day.
