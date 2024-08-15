I-Day: Indians & Pakistanis Unite in London Street, Singing ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ Together

LONDON: Videos shared by London-based musician and street performer Vish on Instagram have gained a lot of attention and positive reactions online during India's 78th Independence Day celebrations.

The videos, posted during a week of violent riots in the UK against minorities and immigrants, show Indians and Pakistanis coming together on a London street to sing the Slumdog Millionaire song "Jai Ho" and AR Rahman's version of "Vande Mataram".

Musician Vish is seen standing in the middle of a crowd with a microphone, wearing white. Many people in the audience are holding the tricolor, the Union Jack (the UK's national flag), and Pakistan's national flag.