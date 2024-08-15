ULFA-I Sparks Panic with Bomb Claims at 19 Locations Across Assam

GUWAHATI: The banned militant group ULFA-I claimed on Independence Day that they had planted bombs in 19 locations across Assam.

However, they stated that the bombs didn't go off due to technical issues. Eight of these locations were in the state capital, Guwahati.

The group said they planned to set off the explosives during Independence Day celebrations as a way of protesting with violence.

However, "technical errors" stopped the bombs from going off as planned between 6 am and 12 noon.