IAF Rafales arrive in Australia for Pitch Black 2026 air combat exercise

CANBERRA: India’s Rafale fighter jets and C-17 transport aircraft have arrived in Australia to participate in the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) premier multinational air combat exercise, Pitch Black 2026, marking another step in expanding defence cooperation between the two countries.

Announcing the arrival of the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, the High Commission of India in Canberra said in a post on X, “The High Commission of India is proud to welcome the Indian Air Force contingent of four Rafale and two C17 aircraft along with over 120 Air Warriors to Darwin to participate in Royal Australian Air Force’s premier air combat exercise Pitch Black 2026.”

The diplomatic mission added that the deployment reflects India’s commitment to strengthening military partnerships and enhancing operational coordination with friendly nations.

“Over the next three weeks, our Air Warriors will fly alongside counterparts from participating nations towards enhancing interoperability, sharpening combat flying skills, strengthening relationships, and building ever lasting bonds,” the High Commission said.

The Indian Air Force contingent will take part in complex air combat scenarios alongside air forces from across the Indo-Pacific and Europe, providing an opportunity to improve interoperability, exchange operational expertise and strengthen multilateral defence ties.

Exercise Pitch Black 2026 will be held from 20 July to 7 August across RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley in northern Australia. Up to 100 jet aircraft and more than 2,500 personnel from 20 participating nations will take part in the large-scale exercise.

Hosted in Darwin since 1983, Pitch Black is the RAAF’s flagship international air combat exercise. This year’s edition will feature the debut of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force’s F-35 Lightning II fighters and Indonesia’s T-50I Golden Eagle jets, while Finland and Sweden will participate with embedded personnel for the first time. (IANS)

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