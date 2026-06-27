India sends two Indian Air Force (IAF) planes with relief support to quake-hit Venezuela

NEW DELHI: India on Friday launched ‘Operation Amistad’ to support earthquake-hit Venezuela, dispatching two Indian Air Force (IAF) planes carrying a field hospital unit and more than 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment. Announcing the launch of Operation Amistad on X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar expressed India’s commitment to support the people of Venezuela in this difficult time. “Operation Amistad underway! Two IAF C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts. The assistance contains an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM Cubes. India is committed to support the Government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time,” he posted on X. (IANS)

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