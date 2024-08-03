Imran Khan gives nod for ‘grand opposition alliance’: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Asad Qaiser

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser said on Thursday that party founder Imran Khan has given the nod to form a “grand opposition alliance” by expanding the existing platform Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP), Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Asad Qaiser’s statement comes ahead of the PTI power show set to be held next week. Speaking to reporters alongside PTI Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan and others outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Thursday, Qaiser said, “PTI decides to expand the opposition alliance in meeting with Imran Khan.”

Qaiser said that the PTI will gather all opposition parties to run an anti-government movement. He stated that PTI’s forthcoming power show in Swabi is aimed at raising a “strong voice” for the release of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and other detained leaders.

He said, “This country will only be governed in accordance with the law and the Constitution.”

Qaiser criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government over increasing electricity bills, stressing that the skyrocketing power bills were “unacceptable” for the inflation-hit masses. Asad Qaiser also announced that PTI supports Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) sit-in ongoing in Rawalpindi’s Murree Road since July 26 against the rise in power bills, according to Geo News report.

While addressing the same press conference, Omar Ayub Khan urged the people to participate in the public gathering in Swabi on August 5 in large numbers to express solidarity with Imran Khan and the “most popular party”.

Asked about the criticism being faced by Imran Khan for demanding objections, Khan said that they did not have any discussion over the dialogue. However, he further said that Imran Khan made it clear that the military belongs to the nation and vice versa. Omar Ayub Khan said that PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were attempting to create a wedge between the military and the nation, according to Geo News report. (ANI)

