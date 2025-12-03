Imran Khan ‘perfectly fine’, says Uzma Khanum after meeting PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: Uzma Khanum, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, on Tuesday confirmed that former Prime Minister of Pakistan, her jailed brother, was "perfectly fine" after she was allowed to meet him, Dawn reported.

She was accompanied by a group of PTI supporters who gathered outside Adiala Jail while she went inside to see the former prime minister.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Uzma said, "Imran Khan's health is perfectly fine. However, he was very angry and said that they are subjecting him to mental torture."

She added that Imran remained confined to his room most of the day with limited time outside and no communication with anyone. Uzma said the meeting lasted around 30 minutes.

The visit took place as PTI staged demonstrations outside the Islamabad High Court and Adiala Jail against restrictions on visitation rights. The party has claimed that family members and senior leaders have been unable to meet the former premier for weeks.

According to Dawn, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said no one had been permitted to meet Imran or his wife, Bushra Bibi, since October 27. (ANI)

