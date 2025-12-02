Pakistan: Authorities Impose Strict Restrictions amid Rumours of Imran Khan's Death

Islamabad: With the news of the death of Imran Khan gaining ground, the Pakistan government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi.
Anticipating a massive protest from Imran Khan’s supporters, the administration has imposed strict restrictions.
As per the restrictions, public gatherings are banned.
The action “comes amid planned protests by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), demanding access to him.”
As per an order undersigned by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Hassan Waqar Cheema, “that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, will be in place for three days - from December 1 to 3. According to the law, the following activities will be prohibited during this time.”
All assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and similar gathering of five or more people are barred.
Weapons, spikes, laden batons, gulel (sling shots), ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could potentially be used for violence are banned.
Display of arms (other than carried by LEAs) and objectionable or hate speeches are banned too.
Attempt to remove any restriction imposed by police to regulate assembly of persons or movement of traffic, pillion riding, loudspeakers are also banned.
The order on December 1 states “that there exists an "imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi" and the restrictions are being imposed to ensure "public safety, security, peace, and tranquility."
"The District Intelligence Committee (DIC) has reported specific intelligence suggesting that certain groups and elements are actively mobilising with intentions to disturb the law and order situation through large gatherings, protests, and disruptive assemblies. The forum further indicates that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations, and other sensitive sites, thereby endangering the public peace and tranquility," reads the order.