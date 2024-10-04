‘Imran Khan spewing hate and division, acting like Central Asian invaders’ Says Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Slamming him for trying to provoke a clash between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab on the basis of ethnicity, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, head of political party Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), has said that his arch political rival and former Premier Imran Khan is acting like “Central Asian invaders” who used to repeatedly attack the Punjab region in ancient times.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, Sharif said: “You (Imran Khan) are behaving like the invaders from Central Asia who used to attack Punjab in ancient times. Instead of inciting the people of KP to invade Punjab, you should focus on serving them. Those who follow him like sheep and goats, should ask him what happened to the five million houses he promised during his tenure”.

Nawaz Sharif emphasised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party headed by Imran Khan has failed to meet expectations of people as their only focus is on protests and organising street riots.

He also recalled statements made by Imran Khan during the 126-day long protest sit-in held by PTI and Tahirul Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in front of the parliament during his tenure as PM.

“He said he would drag me by the noose around my neck. Such arrogance! Learn humility and fear God. You reap what you sow,” said Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif’s comments come in the wake of open threats issued by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur who was furious after his convoy was stopped yet again by the Punjab government from reaching PTI’s protest rally in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Gandapur stated that he will no longer tolerate the authorities of the Punjab government, who block his routes and bar him from entering the Punjab province. He mentioned that if bullets were fired upon him and his supporters, then they would also respond with bullets this time.

Gandapur has been issuing serious threats and statements, drawing a confrontational line between the Pashtuns of KP and the Punjabis of Punjab province while lashing out at Punjab CM and Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif. (IANS)

