Imran Khan’s sister approaches Islamabad High Court against former PM’s confinement

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the alleged solitary confinement of her brother, local media reported on Friday.

The petition filed by Aleema Khan has contended that keeping Imran Khan in solitary confinement is unlawful and not backed by any judicial order, Pakistan’s leading Geo News reported.

Khan (73) has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that PTI has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

In the petition, Aleema Khan stated that no court has ever sentenced Imran Khan to solitary confinement, while alleging that his lawyers are not being allowed to meet him for legal consultation and for signing power of attorney documents.

She requested the High Court to declare the solitary confinement and incommunicado detention of Imran Khan “illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority. The petition stated that the alleged confinement of Imran Khan violates Articles 9 and 14 of Pakistan’s Constitution, Geo News reported. (IANS)

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