Indefinite Curfew Enforced in Sunsari as Clashes Escalate in Eastern Nepal

Sunsari: An indefinite curfew has been imposed in parts of Sunsari District in eastern Nepal following clashes between two groups that escalated over the past few days.

The Sunsari District Administration Office imposed the curfew from 3:30 PM (local time) on Tuesday in sensitive areas of the district, with the order remaining in force until further notice.

According to a notice signed by Chief District Officer (CDO) Ishwori Prasad Aryal, the curfew order was issued under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, 1971 (2028 BS), to maintain law and order.

As per the notice, the curfew covers areas along the East-West Highway from Pakali Chowk in the east to the Koshi Barrage Bridge in the west, extending 200 metres on both the northern and southern sides of the highway. The entire Inaruwa market area has also been brought under the curfew. During the curfew period, all movement within the designated areas has been prohibited. Public gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, meetings and sit-ins have also been banned. The District Administration Office has urged residents to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace and security and to comply with the curfew order. (IANS)

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