Nepal Opens First Road Tunnel, Cutting Kathmandu Travel Time by Up to 30 Minutes

Kathmandu: Nepal's first road tunnel officially came into operation on Monday, marking the country's entry into the era of tunnel roads.

Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamsal formally inaugurated the Nagdhunga-Sisneri Tunnel, a 2.68-km section of the Prithvi Highway at the western gateway to the Kathmandu Valley, during a ceremony attended by government officials and diplomats. The tunnel, built with concessional loan assistance from the Japanese government, is expected to reduce travel time by 20 to 30 minutes. At present, vehicles must navigate the winding mountain road at Nagdhunga to enter Kathmandu, making the journey slow and time-consuming.

Following the inauguration, Lamsal told journalists that similar road tunnels would now be built across the country. (IANS)

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