NEW DELHI: India and Australia have joined eight other countries in signing a US-led declaration aimed at protecting the critical technologies, infrastructure and supply chains underpinning artificial intelligence, a new report has said.

The report from Australia Today said the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity was signed by United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom on November 15, 2026, at the Pax Silica Founders Retreat.

The declaration forms part of Pax Silica, a US-led initiative focused on strengthening cooperation among trusted partners across technology supply chains, including semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The declaration aims to reduce excessive dependence on concentrated supply chains by diversifying sources of critical materials, strengthening trusted manufacturing capabilities and improving cooperation between participating countries. (IANS)