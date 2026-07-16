India and Belgium discuss cooperation in ports, maritime, semiconductors

Brussels: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Wednesday reviewed the full spectrum of India-Belgium ties during the inaugural India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue in Brussels, with a focus on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceuticals.

The two leaders also explored opportunities in ports, maritime cooperation, semiconductors and supply chain de-risking, while exchanging views on global developments, including the situation in West Asia.

After the meeting, Jaishankar said the dialogue reflected the growing ambition of India’s partnership with Belgium and the European Union (EU). He noted that discussions covered political, economic and strategic cooperation, as well as emerging sectors critical to future growth.

Earlier, Jaishankar met European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva to discuss collaboration in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and India’s association with Horizon Europe. Zaharieva said closer India-Europe cooperation in innovation and research would help shape future technologies and strengthen global competitiveness.

The EAM also held talks with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, focusing on connectivity, trilateral partnerships, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and green shipping.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said the evolving global situation called for deeper engagement between trusted partners such as India and Belgium. He highlighted opportunities to strengthen cooperation in clean energy, digital technologies, life sciences, chemicals, logistics and manufacturing.

He also underlined that India’s growing partnership with Belgium complements its broader strategic engagement with the EU. Referring to the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Jaishankar said it goes beyond commerce, encompassing security and defence cooperation, mobility, technology collaboration, research initiatives such as Horizon Europe, and wider strategic engagement. (IANS)

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