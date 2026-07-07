External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Bahrain counterpart discuss deepening bilateral cooperation

MANAMA: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterpart from Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in Manama on Monday, discussing bilateral ties and ongoing developments in the region.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Bahrain leadership for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community living there.

"Delighted to meet FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain in Manama today. Expressed deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community. Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on ongoing developments in the region," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain after concluding his engagements in Qatar. During his visit to Doha, he met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and interacted with representatives of Indian community in Qatar.

This is the second stop of EAM Jaishankar's six-nation visit. After concluding his engagements in Bahrain, he is scheduled to travel to Kuwait, Oman, US and Brussels.

India and Bahrain share excellent bilateral relations characterised by cordial political, economic, cultural and people-to-people ties, according to the Embassy of India in Bahrain statement. Presence of more than 3,15,000 Indian nationals who comprise nearly a quarter of the total population of 1.5 million in Bahrain is an important anchor of bilateral ties. (IANS)

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