India and Bhutan intensify partnership during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s Thimphu visit

Thimphu: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday wrapped-up his two-day visit to Bhutan after holding wide-ranging discussions in Thimpu on all aspects of bilateral cooperation - including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity and trade infrastructure, technology, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance.

During the official visit, his first as Foreign Secretary, Misri received an audience with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also called on the country’s Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay besides Minister of Foreign Affairs D. N. Dhungyel.

On Saturday, the Indian Foreign Secretary, along with his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden, co-chaired the 3rd India Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks for the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bhutan in March this year, had announced the Indian government’s development support of Nu. 100 billion (INR 10,000 crore) for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan period.

During Misri’s visit, the two sides discussed various components of the assistance and implementation modalities for GoI-assisted development projects.

The Bhutanese side conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support that the Government of India continues to provide for the country’s socio-economic development and also presented the Project Tied Assistance (PTA) proposals as well as the first tranche of the PTA projects to be implemented during the 13th Five Year Plan period.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that a total of 61 projects amounting to Nu. 49.58 billion (INR 4,958 crore), covering sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, energy, skill development, education, health, cultural heritage, capacity building, industrial parks, sports, youth exchanges, digital economy, e-mobility, and space technology were approved by the two sides.

The two Foreign Secretaries also virtually inaugurated 19 schools, which were constructed during the 12th FYP period.

“The Royal Government informed the Indian government of the activities proposed to be conducted under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP). Further, as per the request of the Royal Government, the Indian side agreed to positively consider frontloading the full amount of Nu. 15 billion (INR 1,500 crore) of ESP in the first one and half years subject to progress on implementation of proposals,” the MEA stated.

India also highlighted the “exemplary partnership” shared between the two neighbouring countries which is characterised by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people contacts. According to the MEA, the two sides agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date. (IANS)

