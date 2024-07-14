SSB IG Sudhir Verma Visits Indo-Bhutan Border, Emphasizes Mutual Cooperation for Border Security

KOKRAJHAR/BONGAIGAON: The inspector general of the frontier, Guwahati Sudhir Verma, paid two days visit at Indo-Bhutan border, Dadgiri in Chirang district on July 12 and July 13. He also visited the BOP of 6th Bn. SSB, Ranighuli.

IG Sudhir Verma has recently taken over the charge of Guwahati frontier and he was in his visit to 6th Bn. SSB Kokrajhar. On his visit, he was briefed about the duties being carried out at very important trade and transit route of Hathisar-Gelephu by unit officers. Frontier IG during the visit was accompanied by Amit Kumar Thakur, DIG, Bongaigaon sector.

A Sainik Sammelan was taken by IG and SSB troops were briefed about the various operational and administrative aspect of duties mandated by government of India to border guarding forces. He also hold an interaction meeting with the senior officers of Bhutan counterpart including SP of Sarpang and emphasized on mutual cooperation for strengthening the security of border for both the countries. During the meeting Indian Custom Officer of LCS, Hatisar was also present.

