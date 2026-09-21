India and European Union discuss Implementation of Priorities

BRUSSELS: India and the European Union (EU) on Sunday discussed inter-parliamentary engagement, high-level exchanges, and implementing priorities under the Strategic Partnership between the two sides.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Pranay Verma, and Director-General for External Policies in the European Parliament, Pietro Ducci.

"Ambassador Pranay Verma met Mr. Pietro Ducci, Director-General for External Policies in the European Parliament. They had a fruitful exchange of views on India-EU inter-parliamentary engagement, high-level exchanges and implementation of priorities under the India-EU Strategic Partnership," the Indian Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

India and the EU elevated their ties to a 'Strategic Partnership' during the fifth India-EU Summit held in The Hague in 2004. The relationship between India and the EU is based on shared values and principles such as democracy, the rule of law, a rules-based international order, and multilateralism.

The ties between the EU and India are multifaceted and cover various sectors, including trade and investment, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global issues. (IANS)

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