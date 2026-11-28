BERLIN: India and Germany on Friday held discussions in Berlin focused on bolstering their strategic partnership and enhancing parliamentary exchanges.

These discussions occurred during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, and a group of Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) lawmakers from the German Bundestag, headed by Tilman Kuban. The meeting took place ahead of the delegation's visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru scheduled from November 28 to December 3.

"Ambassador Ajit Gupte interacted with a delegation of CDU/CSU Members of the German Bundestag, led by Mr Tilman Kuban, MdB and Spokesperson for European Affairs of CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group, at the Bundestag in Berlin, on 26 Nov 2026," the Indian Embassy in Germany shared in a post on X. (ANI)