New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a telephone call from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which the two leaders reviewed the "growing momentum" in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for collaboration across multiple domains.

Sharing details on X after the call, PM Modi wrote, "Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies."

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both sides noted with satisfaction the steady progress in bilateral ties and reiterated their resolve to deepen collaboration in priority areas such as defence and advanced technologies, coinciding with the milestone of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany this year. (ANI)