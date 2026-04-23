India and Germany sign Defence Industrial Roadmap during Rajnath Singh’s Berlin visit

BERLIN: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Wednesday, discussing deepening defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges.

The two ministers discussed bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, especially in the field of niche technologies. They also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

India and Germany also signed Defence Industrial Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping.

“Delighted to meet Mr. Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence, Germany in Berlin. Exchanged views on a wide range of issues including deepening our defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges. Witnessed signing of the Defence Industrial Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping,” Singh posted on X.

Singh termed his visit to Germany as a symbol of deep friendship, synergy and trust. Rajnath Singh mentioned that the recent India-EU Security and Defence Partnership marks a significant step in deepening the collective engagement. The two ministers agreed to leverage this framework, bilaterally and in the wider European context for tangible outcomes that will strengthen regional stability, enhance joint capabilities, and reinforce the enduring Indo-German strategic alignment. (IANS)

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