Always been in favour of peace: India welcomes ceasefire extension in West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday welcomed the extension of the ceasefire between the US and Iran in the ongoing West Asia conflict in order to create space for diplomatic engagement to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities, reiterating New Delhi's consistent call for peace, dialogue, and de-escalation in the region.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has always supported initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability.

"India has always been in favour of peace. We welcome all initiatives and steps that lead to peace and stability. As you know, we have already welcomed the ceasefire that has been reached and hope that it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia," Jaiswal said.

He further stressed that de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy remain essential to ending the ongoing conflict, which has already resulted in significant human suffering and disruptions to global energy supplies and trade networks.

"As we have been continuously advocating, de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to this ongoing conflict," the MEA spokesperson said.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured," he added. (ANI)

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