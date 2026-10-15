India and Greece to Strengthen Defence Cooperation with Joint Talks and Industry Collaboration

Athens: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of National Defence Athanasios Davakis in Athens on Wednesday, where both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritised policy planning, joint staff talks and defence industry collaboration.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations on X wrote, "Deputy Minister of National Defence of Greece Mr Athanasios Davakis received Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at the Ministry of National Defence in Athens."

"Both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, Joint Staff Talks and defence industry collaboration, alongside capacity building, joint exercises and regular bilateral exchanges," it added. (IANS)

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