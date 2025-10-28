India and Japan have major role to play in realising peace: Toshimitsu Motegi

Kuala Lumpur: Highlighting that both countries share fundamental values ??and strategic interests, Japan’s new Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday asserted that Japan and India have a major role to play in realising peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the international community as a whole.

As he met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur, Motegi stated that the international situation and security environment surrounding both countries has become increasingly severe in recent years, calling for more intense cooperation between Japan and India.

“He stated that he hopes to fulfill this role together with Minister Jaishankar, including through Japan-US-Australia-India relations,” read a statement issued by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the meeting.

“Furthermore, Minister Motegi stated that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan in August this year, the leaders were able to demonstrate to both domestic and international audiences the strong and strategic Japan-India relationship, as well as the direction of Japan-India cooperation over the next 10 years, and that he hopes to achieve steady results in each of the three areas of security, economy/investment/innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, and to elevate the relationship between the two countries to even greater heights as mutually complementary partners,” it added. (IANS)

