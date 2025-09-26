India and Myanmar hold Annual Defence Dialogue, discuss capacity building and training

Naypyitaw: India and Myanmar held the Second Annual Defence Dialogue in Naypyitaw on Thursday, with discussions focused on training, capacity building, post-earthquake assistance and cultural goodwill visits. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Myanmar’s Chief of Armed Forces (Training), Major General Kyaw Ko Htike chaired the meeting.

“The Second Annual Defence Dialogue between India and Myanmar, chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Chief of Armed Forces Training, Maj Gen Kyaw Ko Htike was held in Naypyitaw today. The discussions focused on training, capacity building, post-earthquake assistance and cultural goodwill visits,” Directorate of Public Relations at India’s Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar’s State Security and Peace Commission Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China’s Tianjin as both leaders reviewed bilateral ties. PM Modi reiterated India’s readiness to support Myanmar’s developmental needs.

“PM Narendra Modi met with Senior General Mr. Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The leaders reviewed India-Myanmar ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade, development partnership, defence and security and border management. PM reiterated India’s readiness to support the developmental needs of Myanmar,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had detailed after the meeting. (IANS)

