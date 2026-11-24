NEW DELHI: India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors and launched a new cross-border railway service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal as Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah concluded his two-day state visit to India on Monday.

The rapper-turned-Prime Minister departed for Kathmandu from the national capital on Monday, bringing his first state visit to India since assuming office in March 2026 to a close. He was seen off at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, Nepal’s Ambassador to India Nishchal Nath Pandey, India’s Ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela, along with senior officials.

“Concluding the two-day State Visit to India, the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr Balendra Shah departed for Kathmandu this afternoon. He was seen off at Indira Gandhi International Airport by H. E. Mr Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry of India; H. E. Dr Nishchal Nath Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal to India; H. E. Mr Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Nepal; and other senior officials of the Government of India and the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi,” Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X. (ANI)