New Delhi: India announced a ₹15,000-crore development assistance package for Nepal after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, November 23, 2026. The discussions also resulted in eight cooperation agreements and the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express.

The development assistance package was the main financial outcome of the talks between Modi and Shah. India announced assistance worth ₹15,000 crore, equivalent to NPR 24,000 crore, for development activities in Nepal.

The package includes a grant component of ₹3,500 crore (NPR 5,600 crore) and a Line of Credit worth ₹11,500 crore (NPR 18,400 crore). The grant allocation is intended for post-disaster reconstruction and infrastructure, while the credit component will support energy sector projects.

Speaking during the joint press statement at Hyderabad House, Modi said,

"We extend our deepest condolences for the lives lost during the recent flash floods in Nepal. India announces a 24,000 crore Nepali rupees development package for Nepal."

The announcement follows flash floods in Nepal, including the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi disaster.

The two prime ministers' discussions resulted in eight Memorandums of Understanding covering bilateral cooperation.

The two countries also inaugurated or initiated five infrastructure projects during the visit. Specific project details and implementation arrangements were not included in the supplied announcement.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is the coordinating ministry for the bilateral engagement. The modalities for individual projects under the development package will be finalized through mutual consultations between the two countries.

One of the major infrastructure announcements was the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya in India with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The train was flagged off during the bilateral engagement on November 23. The launch forms part of the five infrastructure projects inaugurated or initiated during Shah's state visit.

The supplied information does not specify the train's regular operating schedule, passenger services commencement date or frequency.

Shah described India as a "dependable neighbour" and a "consistent first responder" during natural disasters and difficult periods in Nepal. He made the remarks during the joint press briefing following his discussions with Modi.

The Nepalese prime minister's comments came against the backdrop of recent flash floods and the two countries' broader development cooperation agenda. The meeting also took place following diplomatic friction between India and Nepal in May 2026.

The November 22–23 visit marked Shah's first bilateral foreign visit since he assumed office as Nepal's Prime Minister in March 2026.

His delegation included 34 members of the Nepalese government. The two-day state visit included the bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on November 23.

The discussions produced financial assistance commitments, infrastructure initiatives, railway connectivity and eight cooperation agreements.

The next stage involves mutual consultations to finalize project modalities and implementation arrangements.