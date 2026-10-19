India and New Zealand Ministers Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties at Business Event

AUCKLAND: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met New Zealand's Minister of Police Mark Mitchell in Auckland on Sunday, with discussions held on issues of mutual importance and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The discussions between Margherita and Mitchell were held during a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) in Auckland. Following the meeting, MoS Margherita on X wrote: "Happy to meet New Zealand Minister Hon. Mark Mitchell at a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council during my visit to Auckland. Glad to exchange views on issues of mutual importance and explore avenues to strengthen India-New Zealand ties." During the business interaction, Margherita highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F formula - Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign. In a post on X, he said: "Participated in a business interaction organised by India New Zealand Business Council in Auckland, bringing together leaders from the textile and fashion sectors to explore opportunities for India-New Zealand collaboration. Highlighted Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's 5F Formula: Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, a vision to strengthen India's textile value chain and expand global market opportunities". (IANS)

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