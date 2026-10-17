India and Russia Kick Off Harbour Phase of INDRA 2026 Naval Exercise

MOSCOW: India-Russia naval exercise INDRA 2026 commenced its harbour phase with a planning conference between the operational teams of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri and Russian Navy ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov. According to the Indian Navy, senior naval personnel from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet participated in the conference, which outlined the broad programme for the sea phase of the exercise.

In a post on X on Friday, the Indian Navy said, "The Harbour Phase of INDRA 2026 commenced with a Planning Conference between the ops teams of INS Sahyadri and Russian Navy Ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov, with participation from senior naval personnel from the RuFN Pacific Fleet. The conference outlined the broad programme for the Sea Phase of the exercise." As part of the port call, the delegation aboard INS Sahyadri also held a protocol meeting with Vice Admiral A.Y. Sysuev, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet's mixed forces.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced the commencement of the joint Russian-Indian cross-branch exercise INDRA 2026 in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region and the Russian Far East. "The joint Russian-Indian cross-branch exercise INDRA 2026 has begun in the Chelyabinsk Region and the Far East. Units of the ground forces of the two countries, warships of the Russian and Indian Navy, as well as aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are participating in the maneuvers," the ministry said. (IANS)

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