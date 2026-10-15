India and Russia discuss deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges

NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Wednesday held discussions on deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges and exploring ways to have greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest. The discussions took place during a meeting between the Acting Commander of the Moscow Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Seritsky and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, on Wednesday.

"Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Seritsky, Acting Commander of the Moscow Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, interacted with Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

"The interaction focused on deepening bilateral military ties, enhancing professional exchanges and exploring avenues for greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest, further reinforcing the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership," it added. Meanwhile, the Indian Naval ship (INS) Sahyadri hosted a reception aboard the vessel in Russia's Vladivostok, bringing together representatives of the Russian Navy, the city administration and Indian diplomatic officials.

In a statement shared on X on Wednesday, the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok said, "INS Sahyadri hosted a Deck Reception in Vladivostok, welcoming distinguished guests from Russian Federation Navy, City Administration and Consulate General of India onboard for an evening of fellowship and goodwill."

Reflecting the camaraderie and team spirit, the navies of India and Russia participated in friendly football and basketball matches, highlighting sportsmanship, teamwork and the enduring bonds of friendship. (IANS)

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