India and South Korea hold meet on Disarmament And Non-Proliferation in Seoul

New Delhi: India and South Korea held Disarmament and Non-Proliferation consultations in Seoul on Friday, affirming their commitment to further strengthen cooperation as key partners in the Indo-Pacific and Special Strategic Partners with shared values.

“The two sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation rating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, as well as regional non-proliferation issues, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons including AI in the military domain and multilateral export control regimes,” said a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian delegation was led by MEA Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) Muanpuii Saiawi while Youn Jong Kwon, Director General for Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the team from the South Korean side.

Earlier this week, India held a similar exchange of views with Japan during the 10th Round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control in Tokyo.

Considering India as a key partner of the Global South with shared values, South Korea has vowed to strengthen strategic communication and cooperation with New Delhi in the field of defence industry, supply chains, critical technologies, and infrastructure. (IANS)

