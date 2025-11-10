India appreciates Angola's efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in Africa: President Murmu

Luanda: President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's commitment to peace and stability in Africa during bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, highlighting the shared priorities of both nations

"India appreciates your efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in Africa. India has always advocated for dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts," President Murmu said, stressing India's long-standing support for peaceful solutions.

She also highlighted the cooperation between India and Angola on the global stage. "India and Angola support each other in various international forums, including the United Nations," she added, pointing to their aligned positions on international platforms.

President Murmu further emphasised the need for reforms in multilateral institutions. "We both agree that reform of the UN Security Council is essential to make it more effective. We look forward to Angola's continued support in our efforts in this direction," she said, underscoring the countries' shared commitment to effective multilateral governance. The discussions reflected the strengthening of India-Angola ties and their alignment on key international issues, reinforcing mutual collaboration in promoting peace, security, and effective multilateral engagement. President Murmu arrived in Luanda, the capital of Angola, on Sunday, marking the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to the Southern African nation. This visit forms the first leg of her two-nation tour from November 8 to 11 at the invitation of Angolan President João Lourenco, demonstrating India's ongoing commitment to deepen engagement with Africa and the Global South.

The historic visit builds on prior high-level interactions, including President Lourenco's visit to New Delhi in May. During that visit, India approved a USD 200 million Line of Credit to support the modernisation of Angola's defence forces, forming a key component of the bilateral agenda and highlighting the strategic nature of their partnership. (ANI)

Also Read: President Murmu approves Centre’s proposal for Winter Session from Dec 1 to 19