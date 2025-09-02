Society must approach specially abled with empathy and cooperation: President Droupadi Murmu

MYSURU: President Droupadi Murmu appealed that society must approach specially abled persons with empathy and cooperation.

She was delivering the inaugural address at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing's (AIISH) 'Diamond Jubilee Celebrations' in Mysuru city in Karnataka.

"As with other health issues, speech and hearing problems require early detection of symptoms and diagnosis by experts. At the same time, it is necessary to create awareness so that society approaches those affected with cooperation and empathy," she underlined.

President Murmu emphasised that institutions like AIISH are expected to work with a spirit of innovation combined with compassion, developing technologies that enable people suffering from speech and hearing impairments not only to lead normal lives but also to contribute effectively to society and the economy.

"To make devices such as cochlear implants available at lower costs, it is essential that we become self-reliant in their production. Institutions like AIISH should take a leading role in this direction. As per studies, in 2023, more than 6 crore people in India suffered from hearing disorders. AIISH plays an even greater role as the nodal centre for the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness," she said.

"Like other health issues, speech and hearing problems require early identification and intervention. Expert care is essential. Society must also sympathise and cooperate with those affected, and awareness must be created in this regard," she added.

"I am happy that AIISH is playing an effective role in this field. Previously, I had presented a national award to AIISH for its contribution towards the empowerment of specially abled persons. The institute should continue its work to become a model organisation at both national and international levels," Murmu stated.

"I am also pleased that the inclusive therapy model developed by this institute has been adopted nationally and internationally. It is designed for children with communication disorders. AIISH could also contribute to shaping national policies regarding communication disorders," she advised.

"Today, technology plays a crucial role in every field. Addressing speech and hearing issues requires the use of the latest technologies, which must be made accessible to the general public," she emphasised.

"I believe that alumni of the institute should also contribute to achieving these goals. The Indian government, through a unique initiative, is striving to ensure that specially abled persons can live fearless lives and achieve progress. These efforts are being carried out under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan to ensure equal opportunities and development for specially abled individuals," she added. (IANS)

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Online Gaming Bill 2025

Also Watch: