India, Bangladesh discuss ways to strengthen defence ties

Dhaka: India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma held a meeting with Defence Adviser to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam and underlined the importance of sustained development of bilateral ties. During the meeting, the two officials reviewed security and defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh, including bilateral consultation mechanisms, training exchanges, capacity building initiatives and exchanges between the defence institutes of the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen their defence ties.

“High Commissioner Pranay Verma called on H.E. Brig. Gen. (Retd.) Dr. A.K.M Shamsul Islam, Defence Advisor to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh on 08 April 2026. They underlined the importance of sustained development of India-Bangladesh ties, and affirmed the unshakeable bond between the two countries rooted in their shared sacrifices during Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971. They reviewed their wide ranging security and defence cooperation, including bilateral consultation mechanisms, training exchanges, capacity building initiatives and exchanges between the defence institutes of the two countries,” Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

“They discussed ways to further strengthen their defence ties as an important component of their overall bilateral relationship. They also exchanged views on common security challenges and agreed to work together to promote peace, security and stability in the region. (IANS)

Also Read: EAM slams Pak for denial over 1971 ‘genocide’