India Says Pakistan 'Lives in Denial' Over 1971 Bangladesh Genocide

India has stated that Pakistan continues to deny responsibility for the mass killings and sexual violence carried out during Operation Searchlight in 1971 — the military crackdown that preceded the creation of Bangladesh.

At a weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan's actions during that period "shook the conscience of the world," and reaffirmed that India stands with Bangladesh in its pursuit of justice.

The MEA highlighted the systematic killing of millions of innocent Bangladeshi civilians and widespread sexual violence against women — atrocities that forced millions to flee across the border into India.

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