India calls for dialogue, diplomacy amid Israeli offensive in Lebanon, Iran-US talks suspension

NEW DELHI: India on Monday reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in West Asia amid escalating tensions in Lebanon due to increased Israeli military operations and Iran’s call for suspension of peace talks with the US due to such actions.

Responding to a question during the weekly media briefing on the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Lebanon and its wider regional implications, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has been closely monitoring developments in the region.

“We have been closely following the developments in the West Asia region and our point right from the very beginning has been that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for achieving an early return of peace and stability,” Jaiswal said.

He added that India continues to convey this position consistently in its engagements with all concerned parties.

This comes in the wake of the worsening security situation in Lebanon, where Israeli military operations have resulted in significant casualties and damage, as well as making territorial gains on the southern side of Lebanon. (ANI)

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