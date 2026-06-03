No role for any third party in bilateral matter: India on Nepal PM's boundary issue remarks

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday firmly responded to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's remarks on boundary issues and stressed that there is "no role for any third party" on matters related to two nations.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has seen Balen Shah's remarks on India-Nepal boundary issue. He noted that the boundary between two nations has been demarcated close to 98 per cent but there are some unresolved segments.

"We have seen the remarks of the Prime Minister of Nepal concerning India India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement made by the Nepali foreign office on this matter. While close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepali boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments. The shifting of the course of Gandak River has resulted in this situation," Jaiswal stated while responding to a question on the issue.

"In addition, there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment of no man's land in demarcated segments of the boundary, which are currently being mapped jointly. We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal," he added. (IANS)

Also Read: India and Australia work on finalising Joint Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap