United Nations: India has stressed the importance of nations taking actions to deal with food shortages, even though conflicts and political instability contribute to it. Underscoring the importance of South-South cooperation, India's Permanent Representative Harish reiterated India's commitment to sharing its resources through development partnerships. "While food insecurity is affected by conflict, political instability and underdevelopment, we firmly believe that these factors are not the root cause of food insecurity", he said. "Building resilient, food-secure societies remains primarily the responsibility of national governments, supported by the UN development system and the Rome-based agencies", he said, referring to the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme. (IANS)