India, Canada agree to deepen security ties against extremism & transnational crime: Envoy

Ottawa: India and Canada have understood that both sides need to engage in sustained dialogue and enhance security cooperation to address concerns related to violent extremism and transnational crimes, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik said on Tuesday, emphasising that both countries recognise the need to work together to ensure the safety of their citizens.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India and other Indo-Pacific allies, Patnaik said that the recent discussions between the two countries' National Security Advisors, during NSA Ajit Doval's visit to Ottawa, marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral security ties.

"This was discussed recently when NSA Ajit Doval visited Canada, and he had very extensive discussions with his counterpart, NSA Nathalie Drouin, as well as the Minister for Public Safety. And I think what they have put together is a wonderful action plan to take forward the security cooperation between both sides to address all issues--whether it's fentanyl smuggling, whether it is transnational organised crime, violent extremism, illegal immigration fraud, cybercrime, or cybersecurity," the Indian High Commissioner said.

"We are looking at cooperation in all sectors. Both sides have understood that if we have to make Canada safe and India safe, we need to discuss and talk about all the issues, have liaison officers with each other, and have cooperation which is on time and online," he added. (ANI)

