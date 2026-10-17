India-Canada security dialogue aims to keep communities safe from extremism, organised crime: Canadian Minister

BENGALURU: Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, on Friday emphasised the importance of the India-Canada security dialogue in addressing threats such as violent extremism, organised crime, money laundering and transnational operations, stressing that economic and security cooperation go hand in hand.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said the ongoing dialogue was aimed at protecting communities in both countries while ensuring mutual respect for their sovereignty.

"The Economic and Security Dialogue go hand in hand. The Minister of Public Safety is leading the security dialogue. Last week we had senior executives from the Government of Canada here in India having that conversation," Sidhu said. "The security dialogue is about keeping our community safe, whether that is from violent extremism, organised crime, money laundering, or transnational operations. That is very important," he added. Emphasising the need to respect the interests of both countries, the Canadian minister said, "We want to ensure that the sovereignty of both of our countries is respected within that dialogue and we will continue to have that dialogue to keep our communities safe." Sidhu's remarks come after the latest round of India-Canada security discussions at the level of National Security Advisers (NSAs), held in the national capital from October 5 to October 7, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral security and law enforcement cooperation. (ANI)

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