India, Chile agree to bolster trade, health and defence ties

SANTIAGO: India and Chile held their 9th Foreign Office Consultations in Santiago, agreeing to further strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, connectivity, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, science and technology, mining and mineral exploration, defence, civil nuclear technologies, education, space, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

India requested Chile to consider long term agreements for supply of mineral resources. During the meeting on Monday, local time, the officials of two nations agreed to diversify bilateral ties in new and emerging areas of contemporary relevance such as Digital Public Infrastructure, innovation and green energy, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed.

"The matters of easing visas for Indian professionals and business visitors was also discussed, particularly the launch of a multiple entry visa for business persons and professionals as announced by President Boric in April 2025," the MEA stated.

The meeting was co-chaired by P Kumaran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen, Secretary General, Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two nations reviewed progress on the matters discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Gabriel Boric in April 2025, including expediting the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries for an early conclusion.

The MEA noted that the consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations following the State visit of President of Chile to India in April. (IANS)

